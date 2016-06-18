Review : Moshi Avanti On-Ear Headphones

Punched-up sound makes for great on-the-go listening

Product Manufacturer: Moshi

Price: $200

The Good

  • Bright, versatile sound
  • Excellent construction
  • Lighter than most headphones
  • Reduces outside noise well

The Bad

  • Two-prong detachable cord
  • Required burn-in period
  • No noise cancellation
  • No Bluetooth version
We've reviewed several things by Moshi over time, and they are among a handful of other companies you can count on to make high-quality stuff that's well thought-out. One of their newest products is their entry into non-earbud headphones, and it's a pair of on-ear cans that offer a stylish look and very good sound (after a bit -- more about that later). There are people who want great sound and a reasonable amount of noise isolation without the weight and bulk of over-ear headsets: will the Avanti fit the bill?

Even though I've already said I'm inclined to like everything Moshi does based on my history with the company, I should also make clear that I'm very picky when it comes to headphones. I'v worked in radio and recording for a long time, and my hearing is still reasonably good (considering how many concerts I've been to). I found these Avanti headphones to be unconventional in a couple of ways, but as my first prolonged experience with on-ear versus over-ear, I soon came away impressed.



The basics

The Moshi Avanti headphones are comfortable, lightweight on-ear headphones that do surprisingly good job of isolating the noise of your environment considering they are not over-ear. the earpads are (in this case) red leatherette which are comfortable enough for long-term listening (over two hours is my own litmus test for that). They're available in two colors: Burgundy Red and Caramel Beige. They offer an impressive range (15Hz-22kHz / -10dB@1kHz, 32ohms impedance), include an iPhone-style mic controller in the cable, include 40mm neodynium drivers, and the whole set weighs about six ounces (166 grams).

These specs compare well to my "reference" headphones, the Blue Lola headphones. I've reviewed them and the amplified Mo-Fi set, and I love them because of their "unaltered" reference-quality sound and impressive specs. For comparison, the Lolas offer 15Hz-20kHz courtesy 50mm fiber-reinforced drivers, with 42 ohms of impedance. The signature on the Lolas is superbly flat, which makes it excellent for "critical" recording or listening purposes. The Avantis, while offering great specs, are not designed to compete with this, so this is not a comparison except in one aspect: the Lolas weigh 14 ounces, and it really makes a difference.



The difference

The Avantis have a couple of features I consider unusual for most headphones: a fully-detachable cord with two connector plugs (red for right, and the right cup is also clearly marked on the headband), and the need for the customer to "burn in" the headphones drivers with the use of an app you download that sends an audio signal range to the headphones. It's recommended by the company that users do this for at least two or three 10-minute periods, so it is something of a minus that this isn't done at the factory and the headphones will not sound very good "out of the box," but once the "burn-in" is complete they sound fine.

The headphones also fold, thus the need for the detachable cord and an included (rigid) carrying pouch. I'm of a mixed opinion about this: the carrying case is nice, holds up well, and helps the headphones be more compact and portable. On the other hand, it is a bit of a pain to detach and wind up the cord, fold the headphones, and stow this gear away after each use, only to repeat the procedure in reverse when you want to use them again. However, it should be said: you'll want to use them again.



At first I was thrown off a bit by the more pronounced signature of the Avantis, which "punch up" all three areas: bass (not very much at all), midrange (just enough), and treble (a bit more) responses. Not so much that the bass is harmed at all, but the Avanti definitely has a "brighter" sound compared to brands known for what I would call "excessive bass augmentation." I prefer headphones to be Switzerland (neutral) generally, but then I often use headphones in near-silent environments.

As I used the Avanti set in less-than-quiet environments, however, I began to really appreciate the modest tonal boost. These are headphones for people who like a wide variety of music, not those who listen exclusively to bass-heavy rock or rap. EDM fans may want to look elsewhere, as well, but my usual fare is rock, synthpop, and a smattering of jazz, baroque, ambient, bluegrass, and beyond. I need reproduction that adds strength of signal, not distortion of it.



Conclusions

In particular, I can recommend these headphones for "out and about" use. They don't block so much noise you'll be in danger of getting run over while crossing streets, but they isolate enough of it away that you can focus on the music, and the boost in bass and treble nicely compensate for cafe environments or other moderately-noise environments. Because of my wider-than-average head, the band did take some adjustment before I found a setting that wasn't at all "pinchy" after a while, but compared to heavier over-ear headphones these are a tremendous relief and comfort.

While I often prefer Bluetooth headphones for "around town" use due to the freedom of movement, the cord on the Avanti cans was sufficient to avoid too much tangling, and are themselves quite light, so these have become my default headphones for in-town excursions. They look pretty good (less fashionable than the big-name brands, I guess, but I prefer the thinner and vaguely retro-styling look. I still use Bose noise-cancelling headphones for long airline trips, though, and the Lolas for couch-based serious listening. But the Avantis, as the name implies, seem meant as a step up from earbuds (and a big step up from Earpods, sorry Apple) that are destined for "on the go" use.



One last word about two areas often overlooked in headphone reviews: packaging and construction. As with many things from Moshi, the packaging is superb: rigid cardboard sealed with a magnetic latch that is both luxurious and eco-friendly. A great package like this tells the buyer "we are proud of this, this is good stuff," and of course this proves true. The construction of the headphones themselves is equally thoughtful, stylish, and high-quality -- the Ray-Bans of headphones that hit the right mix of doing what they were designed to do and looking good (well, at least the Burgundy Red ones I got) while doing it.

If you're looking for light but non-earbud headphones, consider the on-ear Avanti from Moshi. This is not a gym headphone, it is not a "block out the world" headphone: I find it is great for working in cafes, airport lounges, or anywhere where the bulk of over-ear headphones is too much or uncomfortable for prolonged sessions. At $200, it's less expensive than either of my over-ear "serious" headphones, but they are priced right if you want some fun but quality headphones for your daily travels.

-- Charles Martin

