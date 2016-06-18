Best of MacNN: Lawyer sues Apple for not preventing his porn addiction

Typo led to addiction, divorce, hospitalization; wants default 'safe mode'

Editor's Note: Over the last week, we have been highlighting some of the more memorable stories from MacNN's archive, re-running them and providing some updates on what happened afterward. While some selections have been important moments in the site's history, items such as the 2013 story of a lawyer suing Apple because it's devices didn't prevent him from viewing pornography are chosen for their sheer absurdity.

As much as we would like to say the case was simply dismissed and there's no further updates, like the $5 billion lawsuit from yesterday, we cannot. After that story was published, Sevier continued filing with the Tennessee Middle District Court over the matter, with the latest of the long list on Justia dated April 23 of this year. MacNN leaves it as an exercise for the reader to examine what was filed, and to draw their own conclusions. As a side point, according to The Daily Beast, Sevier also attempted to marry his MacBook.

A Tennessee lawyer is suing Apple essentially because it is possible to use its products to view pornography. Mark "Chris" Sevier claims that the company is negligent by not setting a default "safe mode" that would bar all pornography automatically -- as though such a thing were possible -- and blames Apple for his addiction to pornography that destroyed his marriage, and that Apple "failed to provide him with warnings of the dangers of online pornography." Sevier is seeking relief in the form of an injunction against Apple and forced donation to anti-pornography groups among other demands.

The entire bizarre and error-laden complaint can be viewed below. While saying that he "loves Apple" and believes the company to be legitimately "concerned with the welfare of our Nation's children while furthering pro-American values," the company is nonetheless responsible for his discovery of online pornography and subsequent addiction.

The problem apparently began when Seviers mistyped "Facebook" and landed on a pornographic site. Apple, he says, should have blocked this and warned him of the dangers in viewing adult material (the site itself, like most adult site, carries a warning regarding age and legality already). He claims that Apple should sell products only with Internet filters already incorporated, and that only buyers over 18 could request a password from Apple to unlock Internet access.

The case will certainly be dismissed on a number of grounds, ranging from technical errors in the filing to a lack of a proper attorney. It should be noted that Seviers, believed to be 36 years old, is currently disallowed from practicing law himself in the state by order of the Tennessee Supreme Court, which placed his license on "disability inactive status" due to "mental infirmity or illness" in 2011. Seviers was also arrested last month on a charge of stalking country music performer John Rich.

  1. Avatar
    James Katt Junior Member Joined: Mar 02, 2008
    Jul 09, 2016 at 01:06 pm

    Some lawyers are better off at the bottom of the ocean.

  2. Avatar
    And.reg The Mighty Joined: Feb 22, 2004
    Jul 28, 2016 at 02:00 pm

    There's always a bottom? Maybe James Cameron found something that he hasn't told us...

