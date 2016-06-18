Best of MacNN: the MacNN Podcast, episode 25: My Stupid Cat's Fault

Relive a lovely nearly-all-hands-present example of how good our podcast is

Editor's Note: there are many examples of our MacNN Podcast that we are proud of, but this one we picked as an example of "the best of MacNN" because it is so representative of what the podcast was about: comraderie, laughs, news, insight. Even though the podcast focused on stories that had already been reported on the site, it gave listeners both our analysis of those events as well as a look at the people behind the reporting. The good news is that the podcast will continue after MacNN's shutdown under a new name, so we hope previous listeners and new ones will join us for more banter, bad jokes, and ballyhoo starting the week of July 11. To our previous listeners, thank you again for your support. We loved doing this, and we think this episode shows that well.

Another interesting week at MacNN brings us plenty to talk about on Episode 25 of The MacNN Podcast, ranging from the FCC approval of the AT&T/DirecTV deal for no clear reason (but with a bunch of conditions), to our new column "My Stupid Fault." We also include a full report on Apple's fiscal Q3 and the uncalled-for drop in the stock, the results of our testing of Apple's new third-party SSD Trim support, and more.



Did we mention our look at the new 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro? Oops, we're blaming that on the cats then. In our latest column, "My Stupid Fault," we showcase what were previously thought to be self-inflicted tech horror stories, but now that we have a new scapegoat (er, scape-cat), we figure we'll make the column even more popular by including pictures of adorable cats and kittens working on computers (particularly testing keyboards, they've very good at that).



