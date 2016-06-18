Best of MacNN: the MacNN Podcast, episode 25: My Stupid Cat's Fault

  • updated 03:47 pm EDT, Thu June 30, 2016
  •         by MacNN Staff

Relive a lovely nearly-all-hands-present example of how good our podcast is

Editor's Note: there are many examples of our MacNN Podcast that we are proud of, but this one we picked as an example of "the best of MacNN" because it is so representative of what the podcast was about: comraderie, laughs, news, insight. Even though the podcast focused on stories that had already been reported on the site, it gave listeners both our analysis of those events as well as a look at the people behind the reporting. The good news is that the podcast will continue after MacNN's shutdown under a new name, so we hope previous listeners and new ones will join us for more banter, bad jokes, and ballyhoo starting the week of July 11. To our previous listeners, thank you again for your support. We loved doing this, and we think this episode shows that well.

Another interesting week at MacNN brings us plenty to talk about on Episode 25 of The MacNN Podcast, ranging from the FCC approval of the AT&T/DirecTV deal for no clear reason (but with a bunch of conditions), to our new column "My Stupid Fault." We also include a full report on Apple's fiscal Q3 and the uncalled-for drop in the stock, the results of our testing of Apple's new third-party SSD Trim support, and more.

Did we mention our look at the new 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro? Oops, we're blaming that on the cats then. In our latest column, "My Stupid Fault," we showcase what were previously thought to be self-inflicted tech horror stories, but now that we have a new scapegoat (er, scape-cat), we figure we'll make the column even more popular by including pictures of adorable cats and kittens working on computers (particularly testing keyboards, they've very good at that).



01:35 Following introductions of our (sadly) all-male group this evening, host and MacNN Editor Charles Martin and Managing Editor Mike Wuerthele discuss the implications of the recently-approved AT&T/DirecTV merger. Originally intended to counter the now-nonexistent Comcast/Time Warner merger, its baffling why the FCC allowed this, but at least it set a ton of conditions on the deal. There may be some wiggle room there, however, so we'll have to keep an eye on how this plays out.

07:10 It is rare that a new column shoots to the top of the charts, but that is exactly what happened with "My Stupid Fault," a new tech horror-story column about cats that ... no, sorry, MacNN staffers who created their own tech hellscape through one or a series of errors, presented in the hopes that we can save some adorable kittens from making the same mistake.

22:40 The first of a series of reports on both Apple and AAPL in the aftermath of the company's fiscal Q3 and record-breaking quarter. By all accounts, Apple did better than it had any right to do during the spring quarter, but didn't quite hit analyst predictions on iPhone unit sales. Since Wall Street is obsessed with iPhone sales to the exclusion of all else (hey, how 'bout them industry-beating Mac sales?), this resulted in an AAPL slide -- meanwhile, Amazon managed to squeak out a minuscule profit (less than four percent of its revenue) and AMZN was rewarded far in excess of any rights or sanity.

30:39 We also talk about other factors of Apple's fiscal Q3 performance, specifically the Apple Watch (and we think the fact that Apple won't reveal hard numbers on the Watch is the real reason the stock is being punished) and the company's rising performance in China. The former is admittedly vague in a way we're not used to with Apple (apart from Apple TV sales, iPod sales, Mac sales broken out by product or iPhone sales broken out by device ...), but we think they're doing pretty okay with it for a new product in a new category -- the problem is that some under-educated pundits apparently think the Watch should be outselling the iPhone (apparently unaware of the inherent problem with that idea). We also look at how phenomenally well the company is doing in China, and why.

41:22 Just recently, the number of iOS devices in total have started outselling Windows PCs in total, a reflection of the increasing trend of going mobile, plus the general downward sales trend of PCs generally. To be fair, Android total shipments beat that number a good while back, but the larger point speaks of the way the world has changed in the last 20 years, and leaves us wondering what Microsoft can do, or will do, to remain relevant in the years to come.

47:13 Let's talk hardware! Get your hard hat on, we're entering the MacNN Testing Zone (cats strictly forbidden!). We have done a short series of articles testing some concern from our Linux cousins that Apple's newly-enabled Trim support for third-party SSDs could have issues, specifically with Samsung's EVO and Pro line of SSDs (and possibly some other brands). Spoilers: the Samsungs were given a clean bill of health, though they may still be vulnerable to a bug causing data loss with queued Trim implementations, which luckily Apple doesn't support at all.

52:05 Sanjiv in Australia drops in to give us his review of the 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro, now sporting a bevy of new hardware upgrades (apart from the processor), and generally packing a powerful all-around punch that makes it, on balance, one of the best 15-inchers money can buy for a general-purpose notebook.

The MacNN Podcast can be found every Monday here at MacNN, on its RSS feed, or you can subscribe via iTunes.

The MacNN Podcast is copyright 2015-2016, with all rights reserved. Opinions expressed by the hosts or guests of the podcast may not reflect the opinions or views of MNM Media, its sites, or advertisers. Original music by Bradley McBurney. Comments and feedback are welcome at our Tips email address.
TAGS
0 Comments

Post a comment
Please note that it takes a couple of minutes for new comments to be visible in this area.
  

Now AAPL Stock: 116.26 ( -0.8 )

Cirrus creates Lightning-headphone dev kit

Apple supplier Cirrus Logic has introduced a MFi-compliant new development kit for companies interested in using Cirrus' chips to create Lightning-based headphones, which -- regardless of whether rumors about Apple dropping the analog headphone jack in its iPhone this fall -- can offer advantages to music-loving iOS device users. The kit mentions some of the advantages of an all-digital headset or headphone connector, including higher-bitrate support, a more customizable experience, and support for power and data transfer into headphone hardware. Several companies already make Lightning headphones, and Apple has supported the concept since June 2014. http://bit.ly/29giiZj

Developer  175d

Apple Store app offers Procreate Pocket

The Apple Store app for iPhone, which periodically rewards users with free app gifts, is now offering the iPhone "Pocket" version of drawing app Procreate for those who have the free Apple Store app until July 28. Users who have redeemed the offer by navigating to the "Stores" tab of the app and swiping past the "iPhone Upgrade Program" banner to the "Procreate" banner have noted that only the limited Pocket (iPhone) version of the app is available free, even if the Apple Store app is installed and the offer redeemed on an iPad. The Pocket version currently sells for $3 on the iOS App Store. [32.4MB]

 175d

Porsche adds CarPlay to 2017 Panamera

Porsche has added a fifth model of vehicle to its CarPlay-supported lineup, announcing that the 2017 Panamera -- which will arrive in the US in January -- will include Apple's infotainment technology, and be seen on a giant 12.3-inch touchscreen as part of an all-new Porsche Communication Management system. The luxury sedan starts at $99,900 for the 4S model, and scales up to the Panamera Turbo, which sells for $146,900. Other vehicles that currently support CarPlay include the 2016 911 and the 2017 models of Macan, 718 Boxster, and 718 Cayman. The company did not mention support for Google's corresponding Android Auto in its announcement. http://bit.ly/295ZQ94

Industry  175d

Apple employees testing wheelchair features

New features included in the forthcoming watchOS 3 are being tested by Apple retail store employees, including a new activity-tracking feature that has been designed with wheelchair users in mind. The move is slightly unusual in that, while retail employees have previously been used to test pre-release versions of OS X and iOS, this marks the first time they've been included in the otherwise developer-only watchOS betas. The company is said to have gone to great lengths to modify the activity tracker for wheelchair users, including changing the "time to stand" notification to "time to roll" and including two wheelchair-centric workout apps. http://bit.ly/2955JDa

Troubleshooting  176d

SanDisk reveals two 256GB microSDXC cards

SanDisk has introduced two 256GB microSDXC cards. Arriving in August for $150, the Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Premium Edition card offers transfer speeds of up to 95MB/s for reading data. The Extreme microSDXC UHS-I card can read at a fast 100MB/s and write at up to 90MB/s, and will be shipping sometime in the fourth quarter for $200. http://bit.ly/294Q1If

Upgrades/storage  176d

Apple's third-quarter results due July 26

Apple has advised it will be issuing its third-quarter results on July 26, with a conference call to answer investor and analyst queries about the earnings set to take place later that day. The stream of the call will go live at 2pm PT (5pm ET) via Apple's investor site, with the results themselves expected to be released roughly 30 minutes before the call commences. Apple's guidance for the quarter put revenue at between $41 billion and $43 billion. http://apple.co/1oi1Pbm

Investor  177d

Twitter stickers slowly roll out to users

Twitter has introduced "stickers," allowing users to add extra graphical elements to their photos before uploading them to the micro-blogging service. A library of hundreds of accessories, props, and emoji will be available to use as stickers, which can be resized, rotated, and placed anywhere on the photograph. Images with stickers will also become searchable with viewers able to select a sticker to see how others use the same graphic in their own posts. Twitter advises stickers will be rolling out to users over the next few weeks, and will work on both the mobile apps and through the browser. http://bit.ly/29bbwUE

IPhone apps  177d