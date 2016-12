Giveaway: Final reminder of all current MacNN Deals competitions

Prizes in our last giveaways include a PlayStation 4, a MacBook, and a standing desk

Normally on MacNN, we point our readers at some of the giveaways happening over at MacNN Deals . Since this is the last giveaway post to grace the front page of this site, we thought that it would be best to highlight all the ongoing giveaways at the store rather than just one, giving you a final chance to know about everything that is up for grabs and to enter if you haven't already, including one competition we haven't had time to promote.

It is worth noting that, while MacNN itself will cease to update tonight, the MacNN Deals store will remain active, and all giveaways will continue until each of their individual end dates. The giveaways are administered by StackSocial, not MacNN itself, so competition winners will still receive their prizes when the drawings close. For full terms and conditions, check each individual giveaway's page.



The first of the list is the Mega Macbook Giveaway, offering a 12-inch MacBook with a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 Skylake processor, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 515. Valued at $1,300, this giveaway runs until July 29, 2016.





Another still-active giveaway is for a PlayStation 4 and Uncharted 4 . One winner will get the game console, which can be remotely played from your Mac, as well as for playing Blu-ray discs, accessing streaming services, and of course, gaming. The winner will also get a copy of the last game in the Uncharted series, with A Thief's End taking protagonist Nathan Drake on his last globe-trotting adventure. You have a bit longer to take part in this contest, with it ending on August 1, 2016.Lastly, a giveaway we haven't had time to tell you about previously. The Thunderbolt Workstation Giveaway consists of all you need to have a classy and healthy working environment. The prize package, valued at over $1,800, primarily consists of a standup desk from Evodesk, but it also includes a 27-inch Thunderbolt display, and a wireless keyboard and mouse from Apple, leaving you just to add a MacBook or a Mac mini. If you want this collection of prizes, you have until July 31, 2016 to enter through the store page.