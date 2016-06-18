Bang & Olufsen unveils Beoplay H5 wireless earphones

Beoplay H5 earphones use braided cable, clip together with magnets

Bang and Olufsen has unveiled the first wireless earphones in the company's history, to go alongside its existing wireless headphone collection. The Beoplay H5 take the appearance of a cleanly-designed pair of in-ear earphones, with the two audio-producing sections connected by a braided cable and a compact remote section, minimizing the amount of extra bulk that typically accompanies wireless earphones to house batteries and radio components.

Weighing in at 0.63 ounces, these earphones include two rechargeable batteries in each earpiece, with the 100mAh of total capacity offering up to five hours of usage after two hours of charging. Connecting over Bluetooth 4.2 and with support for aptX, aptX-LL, and AAC codecs, these earphones also work with the B&O Play mobile app to fine tune the tonality, with it including presets that can be changed both from an iPhone and an Apple Watch.



The splash and dust resistant personal audio accessories are largely constructed from aluminum, with a textile coating on the cable. Embedded magnets allow the earphones to be stored tidily with a minimal chance of knotting while kept in a pocket, and are also used to connect them to the accompanying cubic charger.



Offered in a choice of two colors and supplied with a variety of ear tips, the Beoplay H5 wireless earphones are available for $250.