Goodbye from MacNN, and Managing Editor Mike Wuerthele

21 years, 180,000 articles. Personally, four years and five million words

This is it. The last unique words on the MacNN homepage, barring some miracle. Hey gang, I'm Mike Wuerthele, and I've been your host here for the last couple of years, so it's only fitting that I'm the one turning off the lights.

When MacNN launched in 1995. I was a pretty junior sailor, on a 10-year old fast-attack submarine with a go-getter captain. I knew about MacNN, as the MacWeek magazine that started showing up for me (that kept on getting "borrowed" by a senior officer for a few days) would mention the site. In the rare occasions that I was home, I'd hit the page, and see what was going on.







MacNN's middle management, circa 1997