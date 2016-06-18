Saying Farewell: Editor Charles Martin

The gallivanter-in-chief on eight years of memories

Some of you may have a similar feeling when you find out that they have torn down your old childhood school, or when you see a picture of your old flame; there are a lot of happy memories, and everything turned out okay, but what was and could have been are a bit sad nonetheless now that they're gone. I have been really touched and a bit overwhelmed at the outpouring of well-wishes and memories from our readers, Twitter followers, FB buddies, fellow Apple-centric sites, and others around the world, and like you I wish things had turned out differently, but the feedback has made a bad week better.

I did two tours of duty here at MacNN: the first one fresh out of journalism school, from 1999 until sometime in 2001, and then what almost reached six years here -- from September 2010 until now. This gives me an interesting perspective on how things have changed across the 21-year history here. So many of you have mentioned that MacNN was a homepage or regular bookmark, visited at least once a day or often several times a day -- and you've been with us since around the time I first joined.



This is truly flattering -- not much else in our lives has consistently held our interest for 20 years, let's be honest -- but it wasn't surprising: I was one of you. Before I ever worked here, I voraciously consumed all the early Mac news sites, back when such information was difficult to find, and a forum of helpful souls was vital to fully understanding this underdog Mac platform we all intuitively understood was better, even though the mainstream ignored us. We were the few (then), the proud, the true believers.



I was first hired by our founder, Monish Bhatia, to help cover one of the Macworld conventions: I'm pretty sure it was the 1999 NYC one, but the memory grows fuzzy. My "payment" was in equipment: first a "tangerine" iBook -- what was I thinking? -- and later a far more dignified Graphite SE one. I sold the first to one a friend who ran beauty pageants and just raved over it, the second I gave to another friend who still has it (and while no longer on active duty, it still works). Back then, just as now, this wasn't a job you clocked in and out of: it was a job you married. If I ever sent Payroll an actual accounting of the hours some of us work around here, they'd have gone bust years ago.



During that first run, I met many of the original crew of MacNN, because back in those days we all went to the Macworld conventions twice a year. These were the boom years, and even though there were a lot of great Mac sites at the time -- like MacCentral, where I also (later) worked -- and great magazines (yup, wrote for all of them at one time or another as well), a lot of our long-time readers climbed on the MacNN bandwagon around 1999, and a whole lot of you never got off, judging from the comments. Bless you all.







Me, working for Apple in 2002 after I left MacNN the first time