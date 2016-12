MacNN Deals: Malcolm Owen selects his favorite offers from the store

Play or listen to music, take unusual photographs, and get online anywhere with MacNN Deals

Every day until our closure tomorrow, we are showcasing some of the offers available from our MacNN Deals store. For a change, all the items today have been chosen by Malcolm Owen, the person who usually compiles these deals posts, and are all things he wouldn't mind owning for himself or thinks are pretty cool pieces of tech. No theme today, just his personal selections.

First, the Jamstik Wireless Smart Guitar is a handy option for musicians wanting to play the guitar while on the move. Connecting to both an iPad and a Mac, this is a full MIDI controller that is in the form of a shortened guitar, one that can be easily moved, and can even be used to lay down tracks directly into an assortment of apps and music creation tools. This item was $250, but you can get it for $150 with free shipping for the next six days.





Do you own a guitar and want to add more functionality to it? The Guitar Wing Bluetooth Midi COntroller attaches to your instrument and gives a number of different buttons and pads to interact with, each of which can be used to trigger effects, filters, and even backing tracks while you strum away. Originally $200, it's half price at $99 with free shipping, but only until tomorrow.If you want to add some class to your personal audio, consider the Grain Audio OEHP On-Ear Headphones . Made from solid wood, making them unusual in a market where headphones are usually made from plastic, these do not include any fake bass boost or mid-range enhancers, allowing the wood and the neodymium magnet-based drivers with CCAW voice coils to provide you with unfettered high-quality audio. Normally $200, you have six days to get these for $129 with free shipping.Make a change to your photography with the Lytro Illum Camera . Sure, it's an imaging device that has a rear touchscreen, an ISO range of 80 to 3,200, and an 8x optical zoom, but the big draw of this camera is its ability to refocus the image after the shot has been taken. You can even make slight changes to the perspective of the final image, so you can see around objects that may be in the way. Originally sold for $1,300, save 73 percent and get this unique shooter for $350 with free shipping, for two more days.Lastly, if you need to access the internet while on the move, you may want to get the SuperNova 3G/4G LTE Hotspot and Free LTE Internet from FreedomPop . This package consists of a hotspot that can connect up to eight devices to the same data connection simultaneously, and a service plan from FreedomPop that give you a year of 1GB-per-month LTE data, which downgrades to 500MB per month for free after that year elapses. Valued at $680, get this package for $100, but be quick as this deal ends tonight.