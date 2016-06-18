Hands On: macOS Sierra, part one

macOS Sierra has enough goodies baked in making it worth a taste

Apple's latest version of its desktop OS has picked up a rebrand, bringing it into alignment with its tvOS, watchOS, and iOS lowercase stablemates. The rebrand also suggests that Apple is going to settle into a pattern of continually evolving its desktop OS iteratively -- OS X is now macOS in perpetuity, with the internal codename now taking top billing. While it naturally picks up several new marquee features, the arrival of Siri on the Mac is by far the biggest news in macOS Sierra. Read on for our initial thoughts.

It was inevitable that Siri would find its way on to the Mac, and some may wonder why it took so long. After all, Microsoft managed to get its version of Siri, called "Cortana," on to Windows this time last year -- beating Apple to the punch. As is often the case with when Apple introduces new features, however, it is the extra care that it takes with implementation and execution that typically explains its "tardiness."



