Man 'marries' iPhone in Las Vegas ceremony

Groom 'wanted to send a message' about smartphone dependence

While in no way legal or binding, The Little Las Vegas Chapel has played host to an unusual ceremony where a man named Aaron Chervenak had a commitment ceremony to "marry" his iPhone . While the groom himself did not comment, chapel owner Michael Kelly, who has overseen similar ceremonies involving pets "getting married" or "weed weddings" where people professed their love for marijuana, said the "iPhone marriage" was intended as a statement on society's dependence on the devices.

"[While] we really don't have many people [come in here] that marry inanimate objects," Kelly said, "I think he wanted to explore [the question] 'can technology become human?' People are so connected to their phones ... and they live with them all the time. They're with them 24 hours a day. They go to sleep with their cell phone. They wake up with their cell phone, sometimes it's the first thing that they check." Chervenak, who drove from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to achieve his goal, took vows to love and cherish the iPhone, using a special case that included a "ring" so that the smartphone was attached to his hand.





It's unclear how long the "marriage" can be expected to last, however. Chervenak is likely to "divorce" his iPhone within a couple of years for a newer model, like some celebrity marriages. In the case of a split, it is not clear who will retain custody of the files, and also unknown if Chervenak sought and obtain the permission of the "father" -- Apple -- before proceeding with the ceremony.