Best of MacNN: Detroit woman sues Apple, Nike for $5 billion

Apple Watch, Nike Sport at center of bizarre suit

Editor's Note: as we count down the last days of MacNN, we've been picking some favorite stories to re-run. We've seen it all across these 21 years, and we've pointed to some of the biggest stories we've ever covered, but just as memorable are the oddball ones. This is another of those: the phrase "detachable beeper disc digital gym shoe computer wrist watch" won't leave our minds anytime soon, nor Ms. Washington-Gross' demand for $5 billion in recompense from Apple (and not anyone else in the wearable field, it would seem). The case was dismissed about a month after it was filed, but it lives on in our hearts.

Detroit resident Daisy Washington-Gross is suing Apple and Nike over wearable computing. In a federal court filing from last week, the woman is seeking $5 billion combined between the pair for violating her patent from the '90s on the broad topic of a "detachable beeper disc digital gym shoe computer wrist watch."



In the filing, Washington-Gross notes that Apple failed to "write or call" the woman, "who was the first to put the compatible watch in the Patent Office to prove the patent infringement" in 1995. The woman has included no supporting documents for her claim, other than a price list including the Casio G-Shock Watch, alongside several models of Apple Watch.



