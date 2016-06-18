Best Of: Microsoft Store gig ends after rapper destroys computers

Performer jumped onto table in first song

Editor's note: As we are winding down site operations, the staff of MacNN is rerunning some personal favorite stories, both those that are important, and those that are favorite memorable moments in the world of technology news. I'm staff writer Malcolm Owen, and while this isn't exactly a story relating to Apple directly, it does show the effects of when another store tries to do the same thing, specifically concerning musical guests.

Apple is known for hosting musical guests and authors in their stores, speaking to patrons and entertaining fans. When a Microsoft Store became the venue for one musical artist to perform, as part of a private event in 2012, it didn't turn into a peaceful experience for those viewing, but instead an expensive exercise for the store itself.



An in-store gig by a rapper ended abruptly after he started damaging merchandise. Machine Gun Kelly was hired by Microsoft to perform at its store in the Lenox Mall in Atlanta last Friday, but shortly after starting his first song, he cursed at the machinery on display, jumped onto one of the tables, and started stamping while he performed.



Forty seconds after commencing 'Hold On (Shut Up)', he proceeded to dance while rapping, damaging five computers in the process. When the music was cut, MGK told gathering store staff "I'm not getting down" and demanded that the music continued. At least three police officers and Microsoft Store employees escorted the performer to a private area at the rear of the store.



Microsoft, like Apple, request for musicians to perform gigs at its retail stores, in an effort to raise customer awareness. [via All Hip Hop]





