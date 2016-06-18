Giveaway Reminder: Win a MacBook worth $1,300 with MacNN Deals

One lucky winner of this MacNN Deals giveaway will get their own MacBook

Are you someone who works outside of the office on a regular basis and needs a powerful yet easy-to-carry notebook to do you work in, or simply want to get a free upgrade? This is a reminder that you may want to enter this MacNN Deals giveaway, one that will continue to run after MacNN's closure this week, that will provide one lucky winner with a MacBook valued at $1,300.

The prize consists of a MacBook with a 12-inch display backed by a 1.1GHz Intel Core m3 dual-core Skylake processor, though under Turbo Boost it can be clocked at up to 2.2GHz. It includes 8GB of RAM, 256GB of flash storage, and an Intel HD Graphics 515 GPU, making it a pretty decent machine for those who work on the move.



In order to enter the Mega MacBook Giveaway, you have to sign up for an account on MacNN Deals and submit your email address through the contest page. Entries will be accepted until 11:59pm CDT on July 29, 2016. Even though MacNN is closing down soon, the contest will continue until its end date via store partner StackSocial, so entries via the MacNN Deals store will continue to be valid. Full terms and conditions are available on the contest page.