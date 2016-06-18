MacNN Deals: Take your pick from these four Apple Watch accessories

Get a personalized Apple Watch band or pick up a stand from MacNN Deals

Every day until our closure later this week, we are showcasing some of the offers available from our MacNN Deals store. Today's selections are all accessories for your Apple Watch, including a pair of charging docks, a stylish wooden stand, and the ability to create your own customized watch band to one that shows off your personality.

First, the PowerTime Apple Watch Charging Dock with 3 USB Ports gives you a way to charge a lot of things from the same outlet. Place the Apple Watch on the top to provide it power, while the three USB ports can be used to top up the battery of your iPad, iPhone, or other devices at the same time. Down from $49, you have five days to get this for $39 with free delivery.



