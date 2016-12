MacNN Deals: Take your pick from these four Apple Watch accessories

Get a personalized Apple Watch band or pick up a stand from MacNN Deals

Every day until our closure later this week, we are showcasing some of the offers available from our MacNN Deals store. Today's selections are all accessories for your Apple Watch, including a pair of charging docks, a stylish wooden stand, and the ability to create your own customized watch band to one that shows off your personality.

First, the PowerTime Apple Watch Charging Dock with 3 USB Ports gives you a way to charge a lot of things from the same outlet. Place the Apple Watch on the top to provide it power, while the three USB ports can be used to top up the battery of your iPad, iPhone, or other devices at the same time. Down from $49, you have five days to get this for $39 with free delivery.





The Natural-Wood Apple Watch Charging Stand gives you a way to provide power to your Apple Watch while keeping it off the desk. A channel on the side allows you to hide your charger within the stand, and you have the option of having the stand with a walnut or oak grain appearance to match your office or bedside cabinet. This $29 stand can be yours for $20 for the next two days, with free shipping.The Casetify Apple Watch Band offer is in fact a credit for the Casetify store that covers the cost of pretty much any Watch band available from the site. Bands can be customized using up to three different layouts and nine filters, with images able to be imported from Facebook and Instagram. This $70 credit can be yours for $50 for four more days.Lastly, the HoverDock for Apple Watch doesn't actually hover, but it does allow you to charge your Apple Watch from your desk or bedside cabinet. Holding your Apple Watch's Magnetic Charging Cable, this unit keeps excess cabling inside, while keeping the Apple Watch propped up and usable as an alarm clock. This $35 stand is currently available for $28 with free shipping for five more days.