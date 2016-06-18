Evernote raises subscription prices, adds free account device limit

Evernote Basic users limited to two devices, Plus and Premium plans increase in cost

Evernote is making a number of changes to its three different levels of service, increasing the charges for those subscribed to either of the paid tiers. The announced changes to the Plus and Premium tiers note-taking service also include alterations to the free plan, with users of Evernote Basic now limited to accessing their account from just two devices, instead being able to use it on as many devices as they wanted.

Starting today, the Plus plan will move from $3 per month to $4, or $35 per year, and will provide 1GB of uploads per month as well as offline access to notebooks. Premium, the full version of the service that includes search in PDFs and a more generous 10GB monthly allowance, has increased from $6 monthly to $8, while the yearly plan costs $70.



Users of the free Evernote Basic retain their 60MB transfer allowance, as well as all existing account features, but the passcode locking function from the paid tiers has been added. As for the two-device limit, Evernote warns current Basic users with more than two devices on an account "will have some time to adjust before the changes take effect," with a message being sent to those using too many devices over the coming days.



"We don't take any change to our pricing model lightly, and we never take you for granted," the announcing blog post reads, claiming the goal is to "continue improving Evernote for the long-term, investing in our core products to make them more powerful and intuitive," but that this "requires a significant investment of energy, time, and money."