Florida man files $10B suit against Apple

Claims to have invented 'electronic reading device' in 1992

Florida resident Thomas S. Ross on Monday filed a lawsuit with the Florida Southern District Court alleging that Apple infringes upon his unpatented 1992 submission of an "Electronic Reading Device" that does imagine a device not dissimilar to the Newton, and is seeking $10 billion in damages and a 1.5 percent royalty on all of Apple's iOS devices. The court filing notes that the plaintiff "was the first to file a device so designed and aggregated," but admits that the patent application was declared abandoned in 1995 because Ross never paid the required application fees.

It is unclear why Ross waited so long to make a legal claim, though he did file to copyright the technical drawings with the US Copyright Office two years ago, reports MacRumors. While Ross' foresight in the drawings dating from 1992 is remarkable, his failure to secure a patent and long delay before attempting to copyright the hand-done drawings are likely to prove insurmountable obstacles. Apple came out with the Newton -- widely considered the first real Personal Digital Assistant -- in 1993, and was working on the project some five years before Ross produced his drawings.







Ross' 1992 conception