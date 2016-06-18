Apple offers rainbow Watch bands for SF Pride participants

Special bands for employees who marched in annual parade

Over the weekend, Apple employees once again participated in the Bay Area Pride Festival, including CEO Tim Cook , as they have as an official participant since 2014. Employees received special rainbow-colored Apple Watch bands this year, accompanied by a special playlist of related iTunes content . The event, which continues to focus on the LGTBQ community but has expanded to be a more general celebration of freedom from oppression or discrimination. This is the third year that Apple has officially participated, though employees have marched in the parade for many years prior to the official involvement.

The occasion also marked the 30th anniversary of the Pride association formed within the company by Apple employees in 1986. It's unclear how many of the woven nylon rainbow bands were produced, but officially they were in recognition of Apple's Diversity Network Association anniversary. Employees who participated in Pride events were eligible to receive one of the bands, and based on previous years' participation the number of bands could run to 10,000 or more.





.@tim_cook today was incredible. Thank you for stopping by. pic.twitter.com/tVjU04cTui — David Ciatto (@davidseaotter) June 26, 2016

Happy Pride to everyone who turned out this weekend to celebrate! #applepride #pride2016 pic.twitter.com/3GZlc9s6bl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 26, 2016

On the heels of President Obama's naming of the Stonewall Inn in New York City as America's first monument to the LGTBQ community, the dedicated Pride section in the iTunes Store features various media that honors a variety of fighters for equality "before, during and after the 1969 Stonewall riots." As seen below, Cook -- the only openly gay CEO in the Fortune 500 -- once again tweeted pictures from the event. Although it is hard to see from the pictures, the design of the t-shirt seen above features the return of the "six color" outline Apple logo that was seen last year.