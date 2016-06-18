Hands On: Kitsound Stadium 120

Soundbar and subwoofer makes your TV sound better

It's billed as being for making sport and movies sound great, but I can tell you now that it didn't help make the UK European Union referendum sound any better at all. You can't expect miracles, though, and the Kitsound Stadium 120 is far from the top end of TV soundbars that you can buy. Yet it did transform my television, and it did make it very hard to go back to watching anything without it.

What it does is connect to your TV set, which then routes all sound through to the soundbar, then optionally also wirelessly routes the audio on to a subwoofer. If I truly understood what a subwoofer was, I might be better able to measure the difference all this made. As someone who just likes TV, I can only tell you that the difference is loud. As someone who can read the spec sheet, I can tell you that it's 120 Watts and Dolby Digital 2.1 Channel Sound.



Have a look at Kitsound's promo video for this. It doesn't show you much, doesn't tell you much, but you'll get a sense of the scale of this next to a TV set in a far tidier living room than we've got.



