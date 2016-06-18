Hands On: Kitsound Stadium 120

  • updated 03:33 pm EDT, Mon June 27, 2016
  •         by MacNN Staff

Soundbar and subwoofer makes your TV sound better

It's billed as being for making sport and movies sound great, but I can tell you now that it didn't help make the UK European Union referendum sound any better at all. You can't expect miracles, though, and the Kitsound Stadium 120 is far from the top end of TV soundbars that you can buy. Yet it did transform my television, and it did make it very hard to go back to watching anything without it.

What it does is connect to your TV set, which then routes all sound through to the soundbar, then optionally also wirelessly routes the audio on to a subwoofer. If I truly understood what a subwoofer was, I might be better able to measure the difference all this made. As someone who just likes TV, I can only tell you that the difference is loud. As someone who can read the spec sheet, I can tell you that it's 120 Watts and Dolby Digital 2.1 Channel Sound.

Have a look at Kitsound's promo video for this. It doesn't show you much, doesn't tell you much, but you'll get a sense of the scale of this next to a TV set in a far tidier living room than we've got.



It's vividly and clearly loud, though, not just bellowing. I watched some of the latest Mission: Impossible movie with the soundbar off, and then with it on. Certainly, yes, the heart-pounding music thumped through my living room, but now I could also hear a much finer sound quality with background details and little touches building to create an environment for all this action.

I need to explain that I have wondered about my TV set ever since I got it: sometimes music on live shows, for instance, sounds as if the mix is wrong. The vocals can feel buried in the music. So I've fiddled with the settings a lot over the years, and now I won't bother any more, because it's just all so clearly better through this soundbar.

There's no way for me to compare this to, say, a Sonos system, which is the soundbar I hear most about when I'm online looking for advice on how to fix my Toshiba TV's audio problems. What I can do is compare it to the regular sound I get from that TV, and Kitsound wins. My Toshiba TV's audio is rubbish.

I'm not damning every Toshiba TV set, but I do have one more criticism of the model I happen to have: it's an old and no longer sold one, so there's little point my trying to remember the ludicrous string of letters and numbers in its name. The key fact is just that it does not have the connectors you need to make this soundbar work -- whereas my new Apple TV does.



Connecting the Kitsound to the TV was confusing, the manual was unclear, and I was stupid -- so it took time to realize that I definitely couldn't connect the two directly. You need either a HDMI connector or an Optical audio cable; if my TV can output HDMI to another device, it would presumably be via the HDMI sockets that are currently occupied, and are going to stay that way.

Whereas the Apple TV (fourth generation) could recognize and connect to the Kitsound Stadium 120 via Bluetooth. Consequently, I had a very good time with all this: not only did the Kitsound Stadium 120 make everything from Mission: Impossible to The Good Wife sound great, but the Apple TV makes it look better too. I've used Apple Music via this route, but you can also send audio direct to the soundbar from other devices, so conceivably I could stream music from my iPhone. I'll never have to do it, because anything I'd stream is already available via the Apple TV that's connected to it, but I could.

I could also spend more money. The Kitsound Stadium 120 is available via Amazon UK, where it costs £170. Right now with the fallout from the UK leaving the European Union, it's anyone's guess what that converts to in US dollars, but it's going to be pretty good. Call it $230. Compare that to the first Sonos soundbar I could find on Amazon US: that's around $700. I can't possibly compare the two, but I can look at that price and know that if I can't afford the Sonos, I might be able to afford the Kitsound.

In which case, the question is not comparing one soundbar to another that may not be affordable, it's comparing having this Kitsound soundbar to not having one. In that case, Kitsound Stadium 120 is unquestionably better. Maybe I'm now going to investigate more expensive options to hear what the difference is, but right now I can tell you that I'm not going back to my TV's regular speakers if I can help it.

Who is Kitsound Stadium 120 for:
If you aren't happy with the sound from your TV set, then get this. That's perhaps especially true for movies and sports as the manufacturer claims, but we also enjoyed music through it. The sound volume is certainly one thing, but the clarity is another.

Who is Kitsound Stadium 120 not for:
The odds are that audiophiles won't be as happy with this as they would with more expensive items, but we're really only presuming there. It's a pretty fair presumption, though.

-- William Gallagher (@WGallagher)

Readers: do you have an app that you'd like to see us review? Developers: do you want us to take a look at your app? Send your suggestions to our Tips email.
TAGS
2 Comments
  1. Avatar
    nitram_again Junior Member Joined: Nov 27, 2001
    Jun 27, 2016 at 05:23 pm

    "It's billed as being for making sport and movies sound great, but I can tell you now that it didn't help make the UK European Union referendum sound any better at all."
    WTF?

  2. Avatar
    Charles Martin Mac Elite Joined: Aug 04, 2001
    Jun 27, 2016 at 05:55 pm

    Someone's sense of humour appears to have voted to Leave. :)

Post a comment
Please note that it takes a couple of minutes for new comments to be visible in this area.
  

Now AAPL Stock: 116.39 ( -0.67 )

Cirrus creates Lightning-headphone dev kit

Apple supplier Cirrus Logic has introduced a MFi-compliant new development kit for companies interested in using Cirrus' chips to create Lightning-based headphones, which -- regardless of whether rumors about Apple dropping the analog headphone jack in its iPhone this fall -- can offer advantages to music-loving iOS device users. The kit mentions some of the advantages of an all-digital headset or headphone connector, including higher-bitrate support, a more customizable experience, and support for power and data transfer into headphone hardware. Several companies already make Lightning headphones, and Apple has supported the concept since June 2014. http://bit.ly/29giiZj

Developer  175d

Apple Store app offers Procreate Pocket

The Apple Store app for iPhone, which periodically rewards users with free app gifts, is now offering the iPhone "Pocket" version of drawing app Procreate for those who have the free Apple Store app until July 28. Users who have redeemed the offer by navigating to the "Stores" tab of the app and swiping past the "iPhone Upgrade Program" banner to the "Procreate" banner have noted that only the limited Pocket (iPhone) version of the app is available free, even if the Apple Store app is installed and the offer redeemed on an iPad. The Pocket version currently sells for $3 on the iOS App Store. [32.4MB]

 175d

Porsche adds CarPlay to 2017 Panamera

Porsche has added a fifth model of vehicle to its CarPlay-supported lineup, announcing that the 2017 Panamera -- which will arrive in the US in January -- will include Apple's infotainment technology, and be seen on a giant 12.3-inch touchscreen as part of an all-new Porsche Communication Management system. The luxury sedan starts at $99,900 for the 4S model, and scales up to the Panamera Turbo, which sells for $146,900. Other vehicles that currently support CarPlay include the 2016 911 and the 2017 models of Macan, 718 Boxster, and 718 Cayman. The company did not mention support for Google's corresponding Android Auto in its announcement. http://bit.ly/295ZQ94

Industry  175d

Apple employees testing wheelchair features

New features included in the forthcoming watchOS 3 are being tested by Apple retail store employees, including a new activity-tracking feature that has been designed with wheelchair users in mind. The move is slightly unusual in that, while retail employees have previously been used to test pre-release versions of OS X and iOS, this marks the first time they've been included in the otherwise developer-only watchOS betas. The company is said to have gone to great lengths to modify the activity tracker for wheelchair users, including changing the "time to stand" notification to "time to roll" and including two wheelchair-centric workout apps. http://bit.ly/2955JDa

Troubleshooting  176d

SanDisk reveals two 256GB microSDXC cards

SanDisk has introduced two 256GB microSDXC cards. Arriving in August for $150, the Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Premium Edition card offers transfer speeds of up to 95MB/s for reading data. The Extreme microSDXC UHS-I card can read at a fast 100MB/s and write at up to 90MB/s, and will be shipping sometime in the fourth quarter for $200. http://bit.ly/294Q1If

Upgrades/storage  176d

Apple's third-quarter results due July 26

Apple has advised it will be issuing its third-quarter results on July 26, with a conference call to answer investor and analyst queries about the earnings set to take place later that day. The stream of the call will go live at 2pm PT (5pm ET) via Apple's investor site, with the results themselves expected to be released roughly 30 minutes before the call commences. Apple's guidance for the quarter put revenue at between $41 billion and $43 billion. http://apple.co/1oi1Pbm

Investor  177d

Twitter stickers slowly roll out to users

Twitter has introduced "stickers," allowing users to add extra graphical elements to their photos before uploading them to the micro-blogging service. A library of hundreds of accessories, props, and emoji will be available to use as stickers, which can be resized, rotated, and placed anywhere on the photograph. Images with stickers will also become searchable with viewers able to select a sticker to see how others use the same graphic in their own posts. Twitter advises stickers will be rolling out to users over the next few weeks, and will work on both the mobile apps and through the browser. http://bit.ly/29bbwUE

IPhone apps  177d