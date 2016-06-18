Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2 prints smartphone photographs in seconds

Instax Share SP-2 printer has improved resolution, prints faster than previous model

Fujifilm has released a new portable printer that is claimed to provide users with credit card-sized photographic prints within ten seconds, faster than its predecessor. As the name suggests, the Instax Share Smartphone Printer SP-2 is meant to receive a photograph from a smartphone or tablet and turn it into a compact printed image that users can keep, giving users an alternative way to create a copy of their favorite photos alongside the usual sharing of images with friends over social networks.

Measuring 132x90x40mm (5.2x3.5x1.5 inches), the Instax Share SP-2 adds in more features to the original, including the ability to adjust the brightness, contrast, and saturation of an image before printing it, combining multiple images together, and even splitting one photograph into multiple prints to create a larger image. The resolution has also been increased, with the 800x600-dot prints equating to 320dpi, though this does still require the use of custom instant film cartridges that can be quite costly. Connectivity between the smartphone and the printer is performed over Wi-Fi, and its battery can last for up to 100 prints before needing recharging.



Shipping in silver and gold options, the Fujifilm Instax Share Smartphone Printer SP-2 will cost $200 when it arrives in July, while the Instax Mini Instant Film will be sold separately at $30 for a double-pack with 20 exposures.