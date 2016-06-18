MacNN Deals: Fly through the air with these four discounted drones

Get a view from high in the sky and flip in mid-air with quadcopters from MacNN Deals

Every day, we are showcasing some of the offers available from our MacNN Deals store. Today's selections are all flying machines you may know as quadcopters or drones, including the smallest the MacNN Deals store has to offer, a pretty well protected model, one with an onboard camera that can follow you, and a drone declared to be the best in the store's history.

First, the SKEYE Nano Drone is small enough to rest on the end of a finger, but it still offers 6-axis gyro stabilization, flips, and can even "take off" by being lightly thrown into the air. Offering the same maneuverability as the bigger drones but in a smaller, cost-effective package, get this drone for $34 and free shipping, down from $49, for six more days.



