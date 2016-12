MacNN Deals: Fly through the air with these four discounted drones

Get a view from high in the sky and flip in mid-air with quadcopters from MacNN Deals

Every day, we are showcasing some of the offers available from our MacNN Deals store. Today's selections are all flying machines you may know as quadcopters or drones, including the smallest the MacNN Deals store has to offer, a pretty well protected model, one with an onboard camera that can follow you, and a drone declared to be the best in the store's history.

First, the SKEYE Nano Drone is small enough to rest on the end of a finger, but it still offers 6-axis gyro stabilization, flips, and can even "take off" by being lightly thrown into the air. Offering the same maneuverability as the bigger drones but in a smaller, cost-effective package, get this drone for $34 and free shipping, down from $49, for six more days.





Want to fly without worrying too much about damaging your drone, nearby items, or yourself? The Panther Air HD Camera Drone is a larger quadcopter with a foam body and bumpers around all edges. Despite its size, it is still able to perform flips and has built-in gyro stabilization, with a camera on the base recording video or taking photos and saving them to a microSD card. Down from $250, you have until tomorrow to get this for $110.The Hubsan H501S X4 FPV Brushless Drone is able to record 1080p footage in flight, as well as streaming to a smartphone or tablet. Capable of staying in the air for 20 minutes, it includes a headless mode for flying in a specific direction, a "follow me" function, and automatic return to base if it loses communication via its GPS. Get this $400 drone for $300 with free shipping, but the deal ends tonight.The Code Black Drone with HD Camera is the highest selling of all drones in the store. This palm-sized device is ready to fly out of the box and includes a 720p video camera, which records to microSDHC cards during its seven-minute flight. Originally priced at $199, this best-seller can be acquired for $70 with free shipping, with the offer ending in two more days.