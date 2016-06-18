Apple paid just £12.9 million in corporation tax in UK last year

Reviews
Cirrus creates Lightning-headphone dev kit
Apple supplier Cirrus Logic has introduced a MFi-compliant new development kit for companies interested in using Cirrus' chips to create Lightning-based headphones, which -- regardless of whether rumors about Apple dropping the analog headphone jack in its iPhone this fall -- can offer advantages to music-loving iOS device users. The kit mentions some of the advantages of an all-digital headset or headphone connector, including higher-bitrate support, a more customizable experience, and support for power and data transfer into headphone hardware. Several companies already make Lightning headphones, and Apple has supported the concept since June 2014. http://bit.ly/29giiZj
Apple Store app offers Procreate Pocket
The Apple Store app for iPhone, which periodically rewards users with free app gifts, is now offering the iPhone "Pocket" version of drawing app Procreate for those who have the free Apple Store app until July 28. Users who have redeemed the offer by navigating to the "Stores" tab of the app and swiping past the "iPhone Upgrade Program" banner to the "Procreate" banner have noted that only the limited Pocket (iPhone) version of the app is available free, even if the Apple Store app is installed and the offer redeemed on an iPad. The Pocket version currently sells for $3 on the iOS App Store. [32.4MB]
Porsche adds CarPlay to 2017 Panamera
Porsche has added a fifth model of vehicle to its CarPlay-supported lineup, announcing that the 2017 Panamera -- which will arrive in the US in January -- will include Apple's infotainment technology, and be seen on a giant 12.3-inch touchscreen as part of an all-new Porsche Communication Management system. The luxury sedan starts at $99,900 for the 4S model, and scales up to the Panamera Turbo, which sells for $146,900. Other vehicles that currently support CarPlay include the 2016 911 and the 2017 models of Macan, 718 Boxster, and 718 Cayman. The company did not mention support for Google's corresponding Android Auto in its announcement. http://bit.ly/295ZQ94
Apple employees testing wheelchair features
New features included in the forthcoming watchOS 3 are being tested by Apple retail store employees, including a new activity-tracking feature that has been designed with wheelchair users in mind. The move is slightly unusual in that, while retail employees have previously been used to test pre-release versions of OS X and iOS, this marks the first time they've been included in the otherwise developer-only watchOS betas. The company is said to have gone to great lengths to modify the activity tracker for wheelchair users, including changing the "time to stand" notification to "time to roll" and including two wheelchair-centric workout apps. http://bit.ly/2955JDa
SanDisk reveals two 256GB microSDXC cards
SanDisk has introduced two 256GB microSDXC cards. Arriving in August for $150, the Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Premium Edition card offers transfer speeds of up to 95MB/s for reading data. The Extreme microSDXC UHS-I card can read at a fast 100MB/s and write at up to 90MB/s, and will be shipping sometime in the fourth quarter for $200. http://bit.ly/294Q1If
Apple's third-quarter results due July 26
Apple has advised it will be issuing its third-quarter results on July 26, with a conference call to answer investor and analyst queries about the earnings set to take place later that day. The stream of the call will go live at 2pm PT (5pm ET) via Apple's investor site, with the results themselves expected to be released roughly 30 minutes before the call commences. Apple's guidance for the quarter put revenue at between $41 billion and $43 billion. http://apple.co/1oi1Pbm
Twitter stickers slowly roll out to users
Twitter has introduced "stickers," allowing users to add extra graphical elements to their photos before uploading them to the micro-blogging service. A library of hundreds of accessories, props, and emoji will be available to use as stickers, which can be resized, rotated, and placed anywhere on the photograph. Images with stickers will also become searchable with viewers able to select a sticker to see how others use the same graphic in their own posts. Twitter advises stickers will be rolling out to users over the next few weeks, and will work on both the mobile apps and through the browser. http://bit.ly/29bbwUE
Inkling Grizzled Veteran Joined: Jul 25, 2006
Quote: "which means it would have paid off the UK tax bill within just over two hours."
That works out to Apple having earned enough to pay off all its UK taxes by 2 a.m. on January 1. Compare that to the average American, who must work until April 24th (114 days or over 1,000 times longer) to cover all his or her taxes. And yes, I know that's world income to pay off the taxes in but one major country, but it is still a shocking statistic. Someone should work out how long Apple has to "work" to pay off all its taxes around the world, as well as a similar comparison of U.S. taxes with U.S. income. Would the IRS permit us to pay off Irish politicians to creat an Irish loophole that reduced our income taxes to a mere 2.5%. I think not. Apple's Corporate Greed Index must be among the world's highest. Pitiful. It illustrates the well-established principle that the richer they get, the greedier they get. http://taxfoundation.org/article/tax-freedom-day-2016-april-24
Charles Martin Mac Elite Joined: Aug 04, 2001
You miss the point here: Apple is not doing anything illegal -- Ireland ripped off its own citizens (just as the US and other countries do) by creating **legal** tax loopholes for corporations and the super-rich. The companies are *obligtated* by fiduciary regulations to maximize profit for shareholders, and that includes finding and using any tax advantage they can.
Apple pays what the law requires. In the US, that's an average of about 25 percent of net revenues. In the UK, it's about 2.5 percent. If the UK doesn't like it, they should amend their laws and block such loopholes.
This is not really about Apple (since most other multinationals do precisely the same thing in a variety of methods; see Google, see Amazon, et cetera) -- this is about bad law and bad politicians who write these laws. You'll notice they never point the fingers at themselves, do they?
DiabloConQueso Grizzled Veteran Joined: Jun 11, 2008
The day Inkling decides to pay the IRS double what he actually owes the IRS is the day I'll get on his side about corporate tax behaviors.
tankman Fresh-Faced Recruit Joined: Mar 27, 2010
Charles Martin wrote, "this is about bad law and bad politicians who write these laws". Why are these bad laws?
1.Ireland negotiated a deal with Apple for a 2.5% tax rate. 2.5% of something is far better than 12.5% or 25% of nothing.
The same could hold true for the US. If Democrats weren't so beholden to the anti-business crowd, they could join the GOP in allowing corporations to bring offshore profits back to the US at a minimal tax rate. Apple holds $180B offshore that it won't bring back because it would be taxed at the corporate rate of 35%. The total amount held by US corporation is about $1.5T. How much better would our economy be if they were allowed to return this money to the US?
2. Corporations don't pay taxes. Their customers pay the taxes. Raising taxes on corporations only results in us consumers having to pay more for their products.
chimaera Dedicated MacNNer Joined: Apr 08, 2007
The last time congress allowed a tax holiday for bringing back overseas profits, they expected an economic boost. None happened - the money just went into shareholder bank accounts. A tax-free gift to the 1% (mostly). This is why congress has declined to do another offshore tax holiday ever since.
DiabloConQueso Grizzled Veteran Joined: Jun 11, 2008
"How much better would our economy be if they were allowed to return this money to the US?"
I don't know, exactly how much better would it be? How, exactly, are you going to quantify that?
I don't think you know, either.
Charles Martin Mac Elite Joined: Aug 04, 2001
Yep. It has been tried before. Apple actually joined lobbying efforts for a tax holiday, but later changed their view to what President Obama has proposed: a permanent lowering of the rate to 25 percent -- exactly what Apple pays in US taxes on their US profits right now.
So why hasn't that passed? Because there's a catch on that 25 percent: it requires that the reimported money be spent on creating jobs or other business expansion expenses: no executive bonuses, no distribution of it to shareholders.
Guess who opposes that. Have a guess.