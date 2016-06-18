Apple paid just £12.9 million in corporation tax in UK last year

Corporation tax due from Apple for last year in UK up 9 percent from previous year

Apple has paid just £12.9 million ($17 million) in corporation tax in the United Kingdom last year, it has been discovered, an increase from £11.8 million in the previous year. The relatively low corporation tax payment revelation comes as the investigation into the company's tax minimization activities across the European union nears completion, with the UK corporation tax level also seeming to be fairly low in comparison to how much profit it generated in the country alone.

According to the MailOnline, Apple's reported profits on its global operations for the last three months of 2015 equate to approximately £5.8 million ($76.5 million) per hour, which means it would have paid off the UK tax bill within just over two hours. In the last quarter of 2016, Apple reportedly earned profits of $18.4 billion on $75.9 billion of revenue, with both figures representing a year-on-year increase from $18 billion and $74.6 billion respectively.



Out of this high income, it is estimated by report sources that the UK would have contributed around £2 billion ($2.64 billion) to Apple's full-year profits. Based on the UK's corporation tax rate of 20 percent, this would cause corporation tax for the year to be in the region of £400 million ($529 million), if Apple didn't have any "ring-fenced" profits destined to be used elsewhere.



The ongoing investigation by the European Commission into the tax affairs of major multinational companies, including Apple and other tech giants, is examining whether the various tax systems across the continent are being abused. The main issue under scrutiny with regards to Apple is its deal with Ireland, reducing the corporation tax rate down from 12.5 percent to just 2.5 percent, allowing it to pay far less tax on funds funneled through the country, and making Ireland more attractive for Apple to expand its operations within in the future.



It is thought the decision from the EC will arrive next month, with Irish finance minister Michael Noonan pledging to "vigorously defend" any decision made against Apple. The company itself has already declared it has "paid every cent of tax that is due in Ireland."