CarPlay coming to 2017 Honda Accord

Upgrade will be available with seven-inch touchscreen option

Honda has revealed that it will offer an upgrade for buyers of the brand-new 2017 Honda Accord, which debuts June 27, that supports both Apple's CarPlay and Google's Android Auto for those buyers who include the seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen in their options packages. Honda currently supports CarPlay in the 2016 Accord and Civic, and the 2017 Ridgeline, with the 2017 Civic Hatchback gaining the technology when it arrives this fall. The company did not say how much the 2017 Accord upgrade would cost.

The new Accord will start at $22,355 for the base Sedan model, with Coupe models starting at $24,025. The CarPlay technology, which was slow to be adopted, is now either standard or optional on most mainstream brands of new cars in the 2016 and 2017 model year, though there are a few notable holdouts. Apple has promised further improvements in the infotainment technology along with its next round of OS upgrades, coming this fall. One change is rumored to be a dramatically easier way for developers to adapt apps to CarPlay standards, which would pave the way for more CarPlay-friendly apps.



