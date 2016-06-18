Best of MacNN: Back to the Mac: a fresh start after a long time apart

Staffer adds Mac to his arsenal of PCs, awaits delivery of Kool-Aid

Editor's Note: As we wind down operations, the staff of MacNN is running some of their personal favorite stories, either moments we were especially proud of or -- as with this one -- stories that really stuck out in our minds. I'm MacNN writer William Gallagher, and I've chosen my colleague and pal Malcolm Owen's series about being a Windows user returning to the Mac. It's a fresh perspective on what, to me, is the very familiar Apple environment.

I used to use PCs a lot at the BBC, and when writing about technology but for me it was always a chore. Only sometimes an extremely-annoying chore, but never anything whatsoever like a pleasure. Yet here's Malcolm, who likes Windows, choosing to come over to the Mac side. I was just fascinated to see his reasons, and most of all what he found when he came: would he miss Windows things I didn't even know about?



As with all these articles marking the best of MacNN, this one is now quite old: this first in the series was published in February of 2015. Not to spoil anything you're about to read, but today I asked Malcolm if he changed back to the PC. He says to tell you that he's still using the Mac mini, and has since bought an iPad Pro 9.7-inch. I take that as meaning he's back to Apple and he's staying. Also, this is a series: if you enjoy this one as much as I do, go take a look at part two as well.



Hello, I am Malcolm, and I have an admission to make: Up until recently, I was not a Mac user. That recently changed, but before I go into that, I have some explaining to do.



Yes, I know that there is a deep sense of irony in working for two sites, one of which focused on Apple, without owning any Apple products at all -- neither Mac nor iOS -- but that has not been a problem at all. Predominantly, I work on the Electronista side, where non-Apple hardware and software dominate, but sometimes the news stretches into MacNN territory. While reporting on the affairs of Apple and connected products can easily be accomplished without owning any of said items, it does limit my reporting ability to that of an outsider looking in, rather than a user who has a deeper understanding of the entire ecosystem.



Getting an iPad, an iPhone, or a Mac would certainly aid with the understanding of the Apple ecosystem, though it also helps with something one of my predecessors said. A while ago, Jon Fingas (now of Engadget) talked about how he wanted to be the "technology equivalent of Switzerland," using a variety of ecosystems instead of sticking to just one -- and that's something I've tried to emulate. While I have a self-built gaming PC running Windows, a Dell notebook also on Windows, an Android smartphone, and a Nexus 7 (that currently serves as the most expensive alarm clock I have ever owned since it was updated to Android Lollipop), Apple products were noticeably absent.



This lack of OS X and iOS isn't from any animosity towards the company. Far from it: for a five-year period from July 2006, I used a MacBook. My archived order receipt from the Apple Store shows it had a 13.3-inch display, an Intel Core Duo clocked at 1.83GHz, 1GB of RAM, and a gargantuan 60GB hard disk. I loved the MacBook throughout my ownership of it, using it as my primary music device and as a secondary Internet device to look things up while I played World of Warcraft. When it eventually died, I didn't rush out and buy a replacement, as I simply couldn't afford such an extravagance. I still wanted to get back on the Mac saddle, but just failed to find the right combination of a gap in my setup, and available funds.







Receipt for my first MacBook, 2006



The purchase