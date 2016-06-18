Hands On: Mac Backup Guru 6.0 (OS X)

Simple and comparatively straightforward backup utility

This isn't going to sound like a compliment, but it is: we've practically nothing to say about this backup app. That would be because it does the job, though, and that not only can we quickly start using it, but we can quickly forget about it, too. Mac Backup Guru 6.0 is a way to make a complete copy ("clone") of your whole hard disk, a backup of important documents, and a regular copy of either. It does what it says it will, and where it's noteworthy is in how easily it does all this.

That's not to say that any backup application is exactly friendly to use, and it is to say that usually if something in this area is easy, it's because it's left out the hard bits. Mac Backup Guru feels like it's in a good spot between easy and powerful. We liked how rapidly we could get it going, for instance, and we liked how readily you could set up regular backups. That option is under a disclosure triangle at the foot of the screen, and we'd rather it were clearer to find: we kept assuming that the information under that triangle would be a log of previous updates. We were wrong, but that's what we kept thinking.



Also, right up front on the application's main screen there is a radio button control where you choose between Make Clone or Make Incremental Snapshot. This is important, and yet it isn't clear enough. There is a question mark help icon next to the Make Clone version, but the snapshot part is perhaps Mac Backup Guru's best feature, and we'd like to see precisely what that does clarified. We'd also like to have a clear option to change your mind if you choose an option you didn't intend.

Snapshots, though, are good. The idea is that rather than backing up everything every time on your hard drive to another one, Mac Backup Guru copies only what has changed. That is what Apple's Time Machine does, too, but it's not great at saving you a lot of space: Mac Backup Guru appears to show you many, many full backups in a small space. They could be really just one backup with these incremental changes, but the effect is that you get the same benefit of multiple full backups in a smaller space.

We've tested a lot of backup apps, and used a fair few drives doing it, to the extent that we're a bit lost now over what's backed up where. Mac Backup Guru isn't helping us sort that mess out, but it does offer a Synchronization option. This is like incremental backups, in that it only copies files that have changed, not just taking everything every time. If you've got an old backup, then this will look at the differences between that and your current system, then it will backup the new or changed files.



The effect of that is to make backing up faster. Given that few of us backup regularly, and some of us never do, anything that makes it faster and easier is good.

Mac Backup Guru 6.0 requires OS X 10.9 or later, and costs $30 from the official site, where you can also try out a trial version.

Who is Mac Backup Guru 6.0 for:
You need to have something to backup and keep safe, which means utilities like this are close to essential. You can get away with just Time Machine, that's a good feature of OS X, but don't settle for just one backup. Have multiple copies, and multiple ways of keeping things safe.

Who is Mac Backup Guru 6.0 not for:
If Time Machine isn't running out of space for you, you don't need this yet. If you're already using and are familiar with more comprehensive backup utilities, stick with those.

-- William Gallagher (@WGallagher)

