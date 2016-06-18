Hands On: Mac Backup Guru 6.0 (OS X)

Simple and comparatively straightforward backup utility

This isn't going to sound like a compliment, but it is: we've practically nothing to say about this backup app. That would be because it does the job, though, and that not only can we quickly start using it, but we can quickly forget about it, too. Mac Backup Guru 6.0 is a way to make a complete copy ("clone") of your whole hard disk, a backup of important documents, and a regular copy of either. It does what it says it will, and where it's noteworthy is in how easily it does all this.

That's not to say that any backup application is exactly friendly to use, and it is to say that usually if something in this area is easy, it's because it's left out the hard bits. Mac Backup Guru feels like it's in a good spot between easy and powerful. We liked how rapidly we could get it going, for instance, and we liked how readily you could set up regular backups. That option is under a disclosure triangle at the foot of the screen, and we'd rather it were clearer to find: we kept assuming that the information under that triangle would be a log of previous updates. We were wrong, but that's what we kept thinking.



