Freebie Friday: Take better photographs, learn the basics of coding

Everyone likes getting something for nothing, especially when there's no or relatively few catches. Freebie Friday is the post where the MacNN staff find stuff that you can get, and possibly make use of this weekend, without spending a single cent. For the last time before the site closes, the freebies on offer today include coding courses, tuition to make your photographs better, and our usual collection of free iOS apps.

On MacNN Deals, why not spend part of your weekend learning the basics of development? The Mammoth Interactive 5-Hour Developer Bundle consists of five one-hour courses teaching you HTML, HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, and Jquery, introducing you to web development and helping you work out if you want to continue learning to program.



Upgrade your photo-taking skills with the Photography Course and Certification. Learn from ten live online lessons (with on-demand options also available) how to use your camera more effectively, how to deal with color temperature and white balance, and other important items for you to know in order to get the perfect shot.



If you, or someone you know, plays PC games, Ubisoft may have something of worth. To celebrate its 30th birthday, the Ubisoft Club is providing a free game every month for seven months, to keep. Currently, the free game is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, though it is noted that only downloadable PC games are being offered, and nothing that is Mac-compatible.



The current Free App of the Week in the App Store is Give It Up! 2 from Invictus. This sequel to the highly-downloaded game has players helping Bob and friends get through a hazardous greyscale landscape, bouncing to the music.



Elsewhere in the App Store, you can get the puzzle game Vlad, photo editor Aura, the BubbleText keyboard, ThumbTyper, and fitness monitor Selfit.