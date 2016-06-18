YouTube adds Periscope-style live video streaming to mobile apps

Live streaming from mobile devices to YouTube slowly rolls out

YouTube is stepping up its efforts to allow users to stream live over its service, with an upcoming update to its mobile app. Putting itself in direct competition with Facebook's own live-streaming service and the Twitter-owned Periscope , the Alphabet video site is slowly rolling out a change to its iOS app that will allow a small selection of users to broadcast video live to their subscribers, directly from their smartphone or tablet.

The main YouTube app already allows users to record their own videos via a red camera button on the front screen. When available on the account, selecting that button also gives the option to stream live, complete with options to make it public, enable chat, notify subscribers, and to set a thumbnail. With chat enabled, responses appear on the screen of the device, just like other services.





The new option is available today to a group of prominent YouTube personalities, including The Young Turks, AIB, and Alex Wassabi, but YouTube claims the option will be made available more widely in the near future.