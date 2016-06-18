Best of MacNN: OmniPlan hands-on (OS X, iOS)

Capable, powerful and remarkably easy-to-use project management app

Editor's Note: as MacNN closes at the end of this month, we're showcasing our favorite pieces from its recent history. I'm William Gallagher, and I wrote this one about OmniPlan back in early 2015, so I should say first that the software detailed in it has been updated many, many times since then. I did like the software when I first reviewed it, and I like it even more now -- but the reason I picked this is that it was a deceptively hard piece to write.

Not that it matters that I found it difficult, of course, but the reason was that it was more than one review of one product, it was taking that and putting it into a context. I found I had to learn much more than I already knew about project management in order to first explain what this does, and then adequately convey whether it did it well.



I'd written about project management in a previous life, but only through interviews with people who did it, never features on actually using it myself. Back then, I hadn't had any work really involved enough that needed project management, so I could appreciate it intellectually, but that's nowhere near the same as appreciating it in real life. When I got assigned to do this OmniPlan piece, though, I did have projects, and I did need PM, so I used OmniPlan for weeks. I mean, I'm still using it, but I got to really try it out in action on a live and demanding job, while simultaneously researching the theories of PM and the market as a whole.



It became a balance of writing that for people new to PM, for people considering OmniPlan, and for people just not clear what the difference between PM and a really good To Do app is. I like how it turned out, and I love that MacNN gave me the space and the time to do my best with it.



We reviewed the Omni Group's most famous Mac software, a To Do app called OmniFocus, back in June 2014, and we were impressed. Some of us became converts, some of us became evangelists, some of us became outright bores about it. Yet even the most enthusiastic OmniFocus users among us readily agree that there are areas that the software is just not right for. OmniPlan is an attempt to cover those areas for project managers -- and what it tries to do, it does very well.



It's a project management application designed for professionals -- that's a broad term, but what it means is you wouldn't bother to plan your picnic lunch with it, and if you're running the next NASA mission to Mars, you might want something more powerful. Only "might," though. There are specific things that OmniPlan doesn't do, but in general our only serious criticism is that we'd like it to do more of what it already does.



