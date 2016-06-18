Best of MacNN: OmniPlan hands-on (OS X, iOS)

Editor's Note: as MacNN closes at the end of this month, we're showcasing our favorite pieces from its recent history. I'm William Gallagher, and I wrote this one about OmniPlan back in early 2015, so I should say first that the software detailed in it has been updated many, many times since then. I did like the software when I first reviewed it, and I like it even more now -- but the reason I picked this is that it was a deceptively hard piece to write.
Not that it matters that I found it difficult, of course, but the reason was that it was more than one review of one product, it was taking that and putting it into a context. I found I had to learn much more than I already knew about project management in order to first explain what this does, and then adequately convey whether it did it well.
I'd written about project management in a previous life, but only through interviews with people who did it, never features on actually using it myself. Back then, I hadn't had any work really involved enough that needed project management, so I could appreciate it intellectually, but that's nowhere near the same as appreciating it in real life. When I got assigned to do this OmniPlan piece, though, I did have projects, and I did need PM, so I used OmniPlan for weeks. I mean, I'm still using it, but I got to really try it out in action on a live and demanding job, while simultaneously researching the theories of PM and the market as a whole.
It became a balance of writing that for people new to PM, for people considering OmniPlan, and for people just not clear what the difference between PM and a really good To Do app is. I like how it turned out, and I love that MacNN gave me the space and the time to do my best with it.
We reviewed the Omni Group's most famous Mac software, a To Do app called OmniFocus, back in June 2014, and we were impressed. Some of us became converts, some of us became evangelists, some of us became outright bores about it. Yet even the most enthusiastic OmniFocus users among us readily agree that there are areas that the software is just not right for. OmniPlan is an attempt to cover those areas for project managers -- and what it tries to do, it does very well.
It's a project management application designed for professionals -- that's a broad term, but what it means is you wouldn't bother to plan your picnic lunch with it, and if you're running the next NASA mission to Mars, you might want something more powerful. Only "might," though. There are specific things that OmniPlan doesn't do, but in general our only serious criticism is that we'd like it to do more of what it already does.
Project management is like having a bionic To Do task list, and software doesn't make it easy per se
: software tools help project managers, but there is a huge amount to the job that is down to your judgement and skill. So such software has to be full-featured, but it also has to be very adaptable to what you need -- and it has to help you, it has to be a tool in your arsenal, it can't try to be a magical solution to everything.
There are many project managers who would say it also has to be Microsoft Project for Windows
. That is as close to a standard as there is in this world, but the four words of its name contain two problems. One is Windows: there is no official Mac version of Microsoft Project. The second is Microsoft. It's written into Microsoft's DNA that it never removes a feature, it only adds new ones. So Project has every conceivable feature managers could have heard of, but this makes it hard to use.
In comparison, the Omni Group began on NeXT computers, and only moved away from that to OS X and iOS. It does no Windows software, and only makes four major applications, all of which share similar designs.
The core concepts
If you've used OmniFocus, you have a head start on OmniPlan. Yet OmniFocus and OmniPlan aren't just different applications, they are built on different concepts to do very different things. They're both about tasks that you have to get done, but OmniFocus is -- forgive the word -- focused on you. It's about you, and your ceaseless parade of tasks across every job, every gig, every world you inhabit. OmniPlan, on the other hand, is firmly focused on one project at a time. Not you, so much.
It will be one project that is going to take a lot of steps, but which has a specific goal in mind right from the start. In OmniFocus, it's all about what task you can do next. With OmniPlan, you aren't the point of the application; you are just one element in it.
A big limitation of OmniFocus is that it is an individual's app: you can send tasks out to other people, but you have to fathom out your own system for keeping on top of whether they've done what they promised or not. In OmniPlan, everybody who has the application can work on the same project in the same detail, and all tasks are shared all the time.
Similarly, in OmniFocus you can decide that tasks have to happen in a certain order, and the software is very good at just showing you the very next thing you have to do. You enter each task separately, and while you can set deadlines for any or all of them, you can choose to never see the next task until you tick the current one as done. That's fine, because OmniFocus encourages you to regularly review all your tasks, whether they're next on the list or not, so you are always on top of what you can do when.
However, OmniPlan does much more. Instead of lists of tasks, by default OmniPlan shows you your entire project as a Gantt chart. Every task is a little bar on the timeline, that you can click and drag around as you need. When you enter a task, you can decide it must start next Friday and note that it will take two weeks. Change your mind, and you can drag the task to the following Monday and you can stretch it out to show it will take a month instead.
Click on the end of that bar and drag to the start of another task and, snap, they are tied together. Simple options let you decide that one task cannot begin until this other one is finished, or vice versa. Then forever afterwards, if you drag one task around, the other follows like a lamb.
We did find the occasional graphical bug doing this. When you have anything more than a truly basic project, you need to switch on labels for the task, or else you'll spend ages scrolling around to find out which is which. OmniPlan has many options for how you do this, but sometimes we'd find the label would stay behind after we'd dragged and dropped the task.
So far, this sounds like a more visual To Do manager than the list-based OmniFocus -- but any or all of your tasks can have resources applied to it, and this is huge. Take that task you moved to Monday: you were going to do it, but now you have something else more urgent to take care of. You are a resource on that task, you are a thing that the tasks needs in order to be completed -- and you can change that resource to someone else. At any point in the project, you can add a list of people working with you, and then you can just drag a task on to their name instead of yours.
Go crazy, and drag two people's names to the task. OmniPlan automatically shortens the task: if one person would take a month to do it, two people will take a fortnight. Now, that's what every project management application does, and it is handy -- but it is also nonsense. Tasks rarely break down neatly into two chunks, and there are no two people on this planet who are equally good, equally determined and equally available.
This is why project management can't be automated, and why it is so dependent on the manager. It's partly why they have awards for Project Manager of the Year. OmniPlan does that automatic shortening of tasks, but just as a start: it's there for you to adjust as you need.
Resources and staffing are one thing that OmniPlan is especially good at. You easily add and subtract staff, and most impressively, you can very easily set up a standard working week for everyone. Click and drag on a week calendar for everybody, but then you can separately adjust it for each member of the staff. Say one man comes in two hours earlier than everyone else, because he needs to leave in time to pick up his kids from school. Drag his block of hours down.
Or, say you have to share one woman with another department, and the very best she can do is work for you on Mondays and Thursdays -- but she's on a compressed working week, so her days are ten hours long. You reckon you're going to need a month's worth of the marketing department's time, but you can only have them on Wednesdays. Click, drag, done.
OmniPlan displays all this, so you can see what's happening and who you've got now, but it also factors this in to how long tasks are going to take. Trust that it's handling the minutiae as you work on the big picture, or zoom in on any detail you need to see.
Taken to task
Every detail does come down to a task on your Gantt chart. Right from the moment you first open OmniPlan, you can start writing in those tasks. You don't have to think about Gantt bars, or positions on the timeline, or what must follow what; you can just start getting those tasks in. Type one, hit Return, type the next and keep going until you need a break.
It's fast and it's easy, but unless you're very organized and truly disciplined, you're not going to write the best task list you could. You'll be dumping every thought into there. That's not a problem per se
, as you can always rearrange tasks, add others, and remove some -- but OmniPlan is not a great place for spraying out everything on your mind.
Curiously, a much better place is OmniOutliner
, from the same company. Maybe you should start a project with a mind map, but after that, you'd be well advised to use OmniOutliner. It is specifically for just getting down every single stray thought and half-idea you have, then it is specifically for organizing all that. When you've fiddled with it in outline and got a project straight in your mind, you can export from OmniOutliner on the Mac to OmniFocus, to have your outline turn into a task list.
In theory, you can do the same with OmniPlan, but it doesn't work as well as we'd expect. Drag an OmniOutliner document over to OmniPlan and it will try
to read it in -- but in our testing, outlines that had lots of levels marking tasks and subtasks would get flattened out into a single list with no structure. We found we were getting blank lists, too: lots of tasks with nothing in them. Doubtlessly, it was due to how we were importing the outline, but we'd like a much easier and more robust way to get information into OmniPlan from external sources -- including the company's own other projects..
Still, in practice we think that over time you'll end up entering most of your tasks directly into OmniPlan, partly because it's easier but mostly because projects grow and change away from their initial idea. Invariably, tasks become grouped, too: maybe they just fit together, like all the steps that go from finding a location for your office to negotiating the rent. Or perhaps you know that you, personally, are hot on one particular type of task, and your colleague is brilliant at another sort.
You can choose to group tasks together in any way you like. Group them, change their color so you can immediately see what's what and who's doing it. Similarly, you can hide groups, collapse long lists of tasks into the broad details, or expand out to see everything.
You can also set milestones: significant parts of the project that are worth noting, worth celebrating, and which mean portions of the project are now done and finished. Moving in to your new offices, for instance, that could be a milestone. Tap to create one of those, and then tie all the previous tasks onto that milestone.
It all comes down to tasks, and you can enter as many as you like into OmniPlan. So can all of your colleagues, if they're also using this software and you've allowed them full access to the project plan. In theory, then, you could enter every possible scintilla of information about every one of your myriad tasks into OmniPlan -- but you won't.
Say you know from angry experience that it takes longer to negotiate the rent on a new office than it does to find somewhere big enough for your needs. So you schedule a couple of weeks for the negotiation, and since Burt is your best negotiator, you dump the task on him. Burt sees that "negotiate rent" task, and he'll do it, but his own personal To Do list will be much more detailed. You'll never enter a task like "phone Miranda Realtors at 2pm Thursday." Then when, invariably, you end up leaving a voicemail message for the sales agent, you'll never mark that task as waiting, or add a note saying "Wait two days and phone again with a better offer."
These are things you or Burt need to do, and especially in a giant project, they are things you will forget to do. So inevitably, you, Burt and everyone else is going to have your own To Do list, as well as the project. We recommend OmniFocus, but we confess that we expected there to be far more integration between it and OmniPlan.
The Omni Group has been promising that integration ever since OmniPlan was first announced, so we can only presume it's a tougher job than it seems. Yet project management is all about the details, and whatever To Do app you use; this is a clear spot where things are going to be missed.
Agile project management
There is one bigger issue with OmniPlan that is not likely to be addressed, as it's more a conceptual thing. As it stands, OmniPlan is very smart, very powerful, and very easy to use as what's called "traditional" project management. As we said, that's when you're working on one project that has a specific goal in mind from the start. It might also have a definite start date, and it might have a deadline, by which it must all be completed.
However, in the real world you can need what's called "agile" project management. That's when you don't know the end time, or the end goal, and in fact, you can't know it until the project is well underway. You can have projects where the first goal is to decide whether there is an ultimate goal. It's a subtle difference yet if it's important to you, it's very important.
You can handle agile projects in OmniPlan, but it's not built for it. We'd work around the hardships rather than buy a Windows PC and take a university course in Microsoft Project, but it is a possible reason to not buy OmniPlan.
Right now, we don't see any other reason not to. Especially as -- although it could be a lot better at integrating with OmniFocus and OmniOutliner -- it is great at working with OmniPlan for iPad. It doesn't always support all the colors you assign to groups, but otherwise lets you work on your project plans exactly as well as you do on your Mac. That is a serious advantage.
OmniPlan requires OS X 10.8 or later, and costs $200. By comparison, Microsoft Project costs between $250 and over $800 to buy -- even its pricing is complicated.
You can get it on the Mac App Store
, but as with all Omni Group software, we'd recommend buying it from the official website instead. The pricing is the same, but the Omni Group routinely offers better upgrade deals directly than you can get the App Store.
We think OmniPlan is well-suited for anyone on a Mac who has to plan long or complex projects that involve other people or other resources, short of the highest-end project managers who need better agile support, or are committed to working across teams on Windows. If you want to brainstorm a project, use an outliner. For your own To Dos and projects, consider OmniFocus. For pulling together a project with Mac- or iPad-using colleagues and thinking big, this is what you're looking for. If you think OmniFocus is too powerful, this will leave you blinking.
-- William Gallagher (@WGallagher
)
